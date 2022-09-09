The 109th annual Fall Fair in Quesnel will be making its return today (September 9th) at Alex Fraser Park.

The Fall Fair is a free event with plenty of history for people to learn about at the park.

“We’ve got a lot of history on display at the park, so people will be able to look through some old pictures, old programs, just to see what we did back then and how it’s changed to now.” says Christine Miller, President of the Quesnel Fall Fair.

There will also be a new event at the Fall Fair which will be a horse show. It will be a Horse Jumper Association qualifier, and will have an international show judge from Vancouver.

- Advertisement -

Other events at the fair include a rabbit show, a harvest and hobbies contest, vendors, and more.

The times for the Fall Fair are different through out the weekend. Friday will go from 4:00pm-8:00pm, Saturday will be 9:00am-5:00pm, with Sunday being 10:00am-4:00pm.

For more information about the Quesnel Fall Fair and its events, you can find their website here.