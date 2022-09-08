A veteran Quesnel City Councillor will be seeking the Mayor’s chair in October’s Municipal elections.

Before Ron Paull filed his papers on Tuesday he said he was contemplating running again for Council but from encouragement from friends and people in the community to be the next Mayor, he changed direction.

Paull said there are several issues that need to be addressed within the City, the first being housing.

“We need really to take a strong look at supportive housing for seniors, for Aboriginals, for the homelessness, particularly looking at the tent camps. I believe that homelessness is more of a health issue than a housing issue.”

Paull noted that during Tuesday night’s Council meeting he asked the representative of BC Housing if there should be more of a structured, formal relationship between housing and the Ministry of Health and Northern Health to address the housing issue.

Other issues he’d like to address include another gated community for seniors similar to Avaline Place, and the waiting list for the Dunrovin extended care Unit.

“Speaking of healthcare I think and I firmly believe that we need to support and nurture our very fragile and vulnerable healthcare system.” Paull said, “We need to do all we can to attract and retain family Doctors, nurses, and healthcare support people to our community.”

This will be Paull’s fourth try to become Mayor of Quesnel, the last in 2011.

He’s spent 20 years on Council.