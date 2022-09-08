Williams Lake Councillor Marnie Brenner has thrown her hat in the ring to run for the same position.

As of today (September 8th) Brenner will be one of six candidates in the race for a seat at Council.

“I just really have enjoyed the last four years, I’ve learned so much, and I want to give back.” says Marnie Brenner, Williams Lake City Councillor.

“Right now in the community, I’m hearing people say to me, there’s more that’s being done by this Council.”

Brenner added that she wants to be working on policing, homelessness, health care, and support the community.

Lastly, Brenner notes that she’s excited to be running again, and is hopeful she’ll have another opportunity to continue doing the work already being done. This will be Brenner’s second term for Council.

Residents can vote for their Councillor’s and Mayor in the upcoming Municipal Election on October 15th.