Through this time of grief, the Tsilhqot’in Nation stated in a release that they stand with the families of the victims of the recent horrific attacks and the community of James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

The TNG is also calling for cooperation among all people and agencies involved in this tragic situation.

They added that while most of the country grapples with disbelief, this is also a time to recognize that these dire social issues are not isolated.

“It is at times like this that we need to stand together and support each other.” Chief Joe Alphonse stated, “Too many lives were taken too soon. What happened in the James Smith Cree Nation has the potential to happen in any of our communities.”

Vice-Chair of the Tsilhqot’in National Government, Chief Otis Guichon also stated “I can’t imagine the loss the communities must be feeling at this moment. Everyone will need to support each other to work through the grief of these families.”

Alphonse went on to say that this is not an isolated event.

“Our people are living every day in a state of emergency. The mix of trauma, drugs, and alcohol is fueling a crisis in Indigenous communities across Canada. We need to tackle these issues head-on.”