The final countdown has begun for the Cops for Cancer Tour de North riders and crew members.

On September 14th, sixteen riders and their support staff will gather in Dawson Creek to begin their week-long journey South.

“The riders have been training for months to make sure they are well prepared for the challenges this ride will give them.” RCMP Corporal Jennifer Cooper, Media Liaison for the Cops for Cancer, Tour de North said. “From grueling eight-hour days to thousands of meters in elevation change, the riders are prepared to see this event through.”

Cops for Cancer Tour de North raises funds to go towards childhood cancer research and a national cancer support system for families affected by Cancer.

This event will finish on September 20th with a ride from Quesnel to Williams Lake.