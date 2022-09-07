Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews100 Mile HouseScout Island Gets Wheelchair Ramp for Dock
News100 Mile HouseQuesnelWilliams LakeFeatured

Scout Island Gets Wheelchair Ramp for Dock

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - provided by City of Williams Lake

A new dock ramp has been installed for visitors of Scout Island thanks to The City of Williams Lake and the Williams Lake Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC).

The wheelchair ramp is removable during the winter months, but will be installed annually each spring when the dock enters the water at the Scout Island boat launch.

“There was the inability for anybody if they were in a wheelchair or had mobility issues to get onto the dock, to be able to get in a boat to go fishing or go with the family.” says Walt Cobb, Mayor of Williams Lake.

“So, there was a ramp put in to make it wheelchair accessible.”

- Advertisement -

Cobb added that there’s nothing specific when it comes to any more ramps in the City, however they look to make sure that corners of sidewalks are accessible.

For more information on Scout Island, you can visit their website here.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    On Air