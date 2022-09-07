A new dock ramp has been installed for visitors of Scout Island thanks to The City of Williams Lake and the Williams Lake Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC).

The wheelchair ramp is removable during the winter months, but will be installed annually each spring when the dock enters the water at the Scout Island boat launch.

“There was the inability for anybody if they were in a wheelchair or had mobility issues to get onto the dock, to be able to get in a boat to go fishing or go with the family.” says Walt Cobb, Mayor of Williams Lake.

“So, there was a ramp put in to make it wheelchair accessible.”

Cobb added that there’s nothing specific when it comes to any more ramps in the City, however they look to make sure that corners of sidewalks are accessible.

For more information on Scout Island, you can visit their website here.