The Cariboo Regional District had great news for residents on the Lac La Hache Water system.

Last night they received the go-ahead to lift the Boil Water Notice that went into effect on August 19th after samples showed the presence of Coliform.

“We received the second required clean sample that said it was acceptable for general use,” John Maclean, Chief Administration Officer for the CRD said, “so based on that Interior Health Authority was able to take off the Boil Water Advisory and we were able to communicate that to the community.”

Maclean said there was only one specific area that received unacceptable samples and that the CRD was doing some investigations to try and determine if there were any potential sources for the Coliform contamination.

“We were flushing, we were chlorinating, we were required just to ensure that the water supply is and continues to be safe,” Maclean said.

Maclean thank the residents of Lac La Hache saying that this is never an easy thing to have a Boil Water Notice in the community and their patience and understanding was really great.

“We had to work our way through a system where the Advisory is put in by Interior Health, it’s an order to protect the public and getting the required samples, they required two consecutive samples to be clear before they could remove the order. We had some work to get that done just in terms of timing, summer, and everything that hit at the same time. It was a bit of a challenge but we got there and we’re (CRD) very pleased that IH was willing to take the order down,” Maclean said.