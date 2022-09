The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point.

That pushes the rate from 2.5 to 3.25 percent, marking the fifth interest hike since January.

It comes as the B-O-C continues to grapple with stunted growth and boosted prices as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks, ongoing supply disruptions, and the war in Ukraine.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire