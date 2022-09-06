The Province will be rolling out the new combination bivalent COVID-19 vaccine through its fall booster program.

The government has announced the new vaccine will be available to all adults over the age of 18 and youth from 12 to 17 years who are at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Invitations will go out over the coming days and weeks.

The Province says in a news release that this vaccine offers enhanced protection against COVID-19 by targeting the original virus strain and is effective against Omicron subvariants, which continue to be the most common subvariants in B.C.

- Advertisement -

As with the previous doses, the timing of invitations will be based on risk and age, as long as it has been six months since the previous dose.

The government says priority groups will continue to include people over the age of 60, Indigenous Peoples of all ages, people who are clinically extremely vulnerable, and people, such as eligible health-care workers, who work with high-risk and vulnerable individuals.