100 Mile Fire Rescue was on the scene earlier this (yesterday) afternoon responding to a gas leak in the City.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said they responded at 1:15 to the incident that happened near the Tourism Center.

“We were advised by the Public Works Department that there had been a gas line hit so we attended of course and made sure that we set up a perimeter and kept people away from the gas leak. There was an active leak that was on site and like I say we were able to set up that perimeter and keep people safe and away.”

Hollander added they stayed on scene for over an hour to shut down the road and to wait until Fortis BC arrived and was able to close off the leak and make the scene safe.

‘People are often curious about gas leaks and want to come close and obviously, the problem with that is that they introduce possible ignition sources to the scene so even if it’s outside a gas leak can still ignite fairly easily so we would ask people to stay away from a gas leak and to call 9-1-1 and remain at a safe distance” Hollander said.