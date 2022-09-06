Wildfire activity kept pretty quiet over the Labour Day long weekend despite a significant lightning event on Sunday evening.

“There was one fire detected in the Cariboo Fire Center in the past 24 hours and it is now classified as out.” Fire Information Officer Karley Derosiers said, “There are six fires currently burning in the Cariboo Fire Center, five of them are suspected lightning-caused and one is suspected human-caused. All of those fires are either under control or being held.”

Derosiers noted that in the Williams Lake area there are two wildfires both classified as under control and further east, closer to Quesnel, there are four fires there classified as being held.

She also noted that over the weekend there were about 16 hundred lightning strikes in the province, most of those were in the Cariboo Fire Center.

“We haven’t seen any lightning-caused fires as a result of that yet,” Derosiers said, “going into the week we are going to see temperatures decrease a little bit and conditions are going to remain quite dry. We are expecting increased winds throughout the week as well so that’s certainly something we are going to keep an eye on in the Cariboo.”

She noted for now the Fire Danger Rating is quite high and isn’t expected to decrease until we get some precipitation.