The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has been notified of an in-custody death in Smithers.

On Thursday (Sept. 1st), an individual was arrested by Smithers RCMP members in connection with an investigation, and was later remanded in custody until their next court appearance on September 6th.

Police said on Saturday, at around 8:55 p.m., during a cell check, the individual was found in medical distress due to self-inflicted actions.

Immediate medical treatment was provided, and EHS was called.

The individual was taken to hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The IIO has been notified, and is investigating the actions of police.

No further information will be released by police, as the matter is now under investigation by the IIO.