A familiar face and name will be running again for a Council position in Williams Lake.

Scott Nelson announced today (September 6)) that he will be taking part in the upcoming municipal elections in October.

“There’s so many good things and positive things taking place. It’s an exciting time for Williams Lake,” Nelson said.

Nelson noted his top priorities are in the housing area and certainly opening up the end of the Lake and finishing off the trail network systems.

He said he’s had a lot of positive encouragement from the community to continue running and to assist where he can.

“It’s a vibrant, strong, resilient community that I think is having fantastic positive changes,” Nelson said.

Nelson has been involved with the City of Williams Lake for about 20 years, 3 of them as Mayor.