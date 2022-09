The police are asking for help finding 29-year-old Julia Anna Borys.

She was last seen on August 29th (Monday).

RCMP say she is not believed to have any ties to Prince George, but that all other efforts to locate Borys have found nothing. Police add that they, and Borys’ family, are “very concerned for Julia’s safety and well-being.”

If you have any information, please contact the RCMP.

