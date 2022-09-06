He may not have won a Stanley Cup but he did win the hearts of the people that came out to see his art exhibit.

Former Vancouver Canucks goaltender now artist Richard “The King” Brodeur, had his paintings displayed at the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake from July 8th to August 27th.

An opening reception was held on July 7th and was attended by countless fans seeking his autograph and spending some time with the Canucks legend.

Brodeur said he was touched by how well his paintings depicting childhood pond hockey and street hockey games, as well as Cariboo landscapes, were received.

“I’m very happy with the turnout from the people of Williams Lake.” Brodeur said, “I look forward maybe in the next year or the year after to come back and do it again. It has been great for me, I met great people, Diane Toope and Karen Frey at the Gallery did a great job for me, they supported me, they were there for me and that’s all you can ask. You never know what to expect when you go someplace but this was really good.”

Brodeur explained what’s up next for him and his exhibit “The King and I.”

“I have one show in Chemainus on Vancouver Island, the West Art Show where 20 of the best artists in BC will be displayed, then I have another show in October, November, December than one in February. So I’ll take a month off just to say slow down boy.”

And if that wasn’t a busy enough schedule, Brodeur will also be catching up with former teammates from the Quebec Nordiques World Hockey Association for a special reunion.

“It’s the 50th Anniversary and we have a big due in Quebec City at the end of September and another one in Whistler. Bobby Hull will come out, Hedberg, all my boys from Quebec, everyone is coming back. And it’s kinda cool because you look back at fifty years and I’m sure a lot of old stories will be brought up and we’re gonna have a lot of fun talking about it,” Brodeur said.

Brodeur helped take the Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final in 1982 against the New York Islanders.