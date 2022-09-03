Earlier this morning in the Cariboo region, smoke was in the air, which in part is due to some new wildfires in the Cariboo.

As of right now, the smoke is still making its way through the Cariboo, and might stay smoky for the next little while.

“A lot of the smoke that is kind of lingering in the area is coming from fires that are burning south of the border, and then also fires that are burning in the kamloops fire centre.” says Karley Desrosiers, Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

“That smoke is being pushed northwards by southerly winds, and will remain for the next couple of days.”

The Fire Centre will be keeping an eye on the wind for this weekend, as it is starting to pick up. This is also another reason why we’re seeing an increase in smoke.

As for the fires in the Cariboo, we are currently looking at seven total wildfires, with two being just south of Williams Lake. The first one at Joes Lake Road, is currently being worked on by eight crew members along with a helicopter as well. The second Wildfire is on Rodney Road, and is currently under control.

In terms of the fire danger rating in the Cariboo, is remaining moderate to high until we receive some precipitation or temperatures cool.

For more information on where the wildfires are taking place, you can find the BC Wildfire Dashboard here.