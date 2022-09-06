City Council went over a request to add a drive through restaurant to the currently closed down shell station.

On top of the request, a Public Hearing will be scheduled for the request on September 20th. As of right now, work has already started on the property with tanks already being put in place, along with fencing.

The request for the drive through parking lot included requests for six off street parking spaces, and a reduction of the two-way traffic aisle from 7.3 metres to 6.8 metres, only for this property.

Since the request was passed through council, there will also be a third reading along with the public hearing. From there, the adoption of the recommendation looks to be set for October 4th.

- Advertisement -

Property Owners and tenants within a 100-mile radius of the property, will be issued a notice of the application.

The Shell station along with the Quizno’s hasn’t been in use since 2013.