You can say goodbye to temperatures in the 30s here in the Cariboo after today.

“By the end of the weekend and into early next week we’ll be back to more average, we might even see a couple of degrees below average,” Doug Lundquist Meteorologist with Environment Canada said, “our high usually at this time of year is around 20 to 21 degrees and by Wednesday we’re forecasting a high of 16 with showers.”

Lundquist noted that the transition into fall usually happens in the last two weeks of August but it’s late this year.

So is there a remote chance we may see a short spurt of warm weather?

- Advertisement -

“We’ll never get back to where we were,” Lundquist said, “even if the high-pressure ridge should come back to the Cariboo in the later part of the month it isn’t likely to be 30-degree weather, it’s going to be very hard to achieve.”

Lundquist added that with the water being extraordinarily warm in the Pacific, our Cariboo fall will be warmer than average.