The Williams Lake Fire Department got an early start to their day.

Captain Evan Dean says at approximately 5:45 this morning they responded to reports of a vehicle fire at the back of Downtown Towing on Mackenzie Avenue.

Upon arrival, Dean says they found one vehicle fully involved and the fire beginning to spread to adjacent vehicles.

Two apparatus with 11 firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Dean says there were no injuries and at this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.