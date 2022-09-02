Current City Councillor Jason Ryll has thrown his hat in the ring to run for Mayor of Williams Lake.

As of right now, he is also the Executive Director at the District Chamber of Commerce. The reason why Ryll wants to tackle the job of Mayor, is that he believes that he fits the roll.

“The feedback that I’ve heard from the many, many people I’ve talked to is that they’re looking for a leader who they know is going to act in the best interest of the community.” says Jason Ryll, City Councillor for Williams Lake.

“I believe that I’ve been able to prove that, both in my personal life, my professional life, and also my public life.”

One of the topics that Ryll wants to cover is the City’s infrastructure, as it’s becoming more critically important. He says that with more extreme weather testing our infrastructure, we need to not only maintain it, but also prepare it for future challenges.

Community safety was another point he brought up, saying that it’s not one organizations responsibility. He says we can’t expect the RCMP to do it all by themselves, and that it should be done in collaboration with the rest of the community agencies. Ryll believes he can work with building and maintaining those relationships.

Ryll hopes to meet as many people at community events as possible, where he’ll be happy to talk one on one with people about their issues.