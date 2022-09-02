Currently, there are 6 wildfires burning in the Cariboo Fire Center as we head into the Labour Day weekend.

Fire Information Officer Karley Desrosiers said three of those are being held and 3 are out of control.

She says of the 3 that are out of control one was detected today and one was detected on Thursday.

“Yesterday (September 1) the Lynx Creek fire was detected on the North Side of Quensel Lake and it’s currently estimated at .1 hectares and there is a Response Officer on route. This morning the Baker Creek wildfire was detected and is currently estimated at .9 hectares and also out of control and there is four Initial Attack personnel on route.”

- Advertisement -

Desrosier added that most wildfires are staying at one hectare or below however there is one wildfire estimated at 12 hectares and that’s the Caput Mountain fire and which is the largest fire burning in the Cariboo Fire Center at this time.

“We are seeing that conditions are remaining hot and dry, above seasonal at this time of year across the whole province. We are expecting that temperatures will remain in the 30s through next week and hopefully get some reprieve from the hot weather near the end of next week but overall the month of September will remain quite warm.”

Desrosier reminds the public heading outdoors if they are having a campfire to have water on hand including hand tools to extinguish the fire completely and not to leave it unattended as we are expecting windy conditions over the weekend.