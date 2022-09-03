The Quesnel School Trustee elections are coming up, with the district holding a candidate information session.

The School District already held an information session earlier this summer, where a presentation and discussion was held for the position.

“I believe that they’ve always done them, we did one already this year, and this is the second one we’re doing, So just making sure people are aware.” says Jennifer Woollends, Secretary-Treasurer with School District 28.

“If they’re interested, they should come and check it out.”

For anyone interested in the position, you can pick up the nomination packages from the District Administration Office.

Once completed, the nomination packages can be submitted to Woollends at the District Administration Office until Friday, September 9th at 4:00pm.

For any other information on School District 28, you can visit their website here.