Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsQuesnel SD28 to Host a School Trustee Information Session
FeaturedNewsQuesnel

Quesnel SD28 to Host a School Trustee Information Session

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo: Quesnel School District office (G Henderson, MyCaribooNow-staff)

The Quesnel School Trustee elections are coming up, with the district holding a candidate information session.

The School District already held an information session earlier this summer, where a presentation and discussion was held for the position.

“I believe that they’ve always done them, we did one already this year, and this is the second one we’re doing, So just making sure people are aware.” says Jennifer Woollends, Secretary-Treasurer with School District 28.

“If they’re interested, they should come and check it out.”

- Advertisement -

For anyone interested in the position, you can pick up the nomination packages from the District Administration Office.

Once completed, the nomination packages can be submitted to Woollends at the District Administration Office until Friday, September 9th at 4:00pm.

For any other information on School District 28, you can visit their website here.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    On Air