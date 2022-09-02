Travelers are encouraged to stay safe on the road this Labour Day Long weekend and to plan ahead.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says drivers can expect delays on Coquihalla Highway 5 as portions of the highway are still one lane in each direction due to damage from heavy rains back in November and ongoing reconstruction work.

The heaviest traffic volumes on the Coquihalla are anticipated to be northbound today until 8 tonight and southbound Monday, September 5th from noon until 8 pm.

The Ministry says drivers are encouraged to adjust travel plans to avoid peak times or consider using Highway 3 as an alternate route between the Interior and Lower Mainland.

Routes throughout the province should also expect above-average traffic volumes.