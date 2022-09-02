The Prince George RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating an incident that turned fatal this morning. (Friday)

Just after 5:00 a.m., police were called to a parking lot on the 3300 block of Massey Drive.

When they arrived, they found Prince George Fire Rescue personnel conducting first aid on a 21-year-old man from Prince George.

Witnesses reported the man was operating a go-cart in the parking lot and collided with a fixed structure, while not wearing a helmet.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say evidence, including the go-cart were seized at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say foul play is not suspected.