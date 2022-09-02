Councillors and the Mayor of Williams Lake will be seeing a pay raise to match what other communities are paying.

However, the pay raise won’t come into effect immediately, or even be applied to all current Councillors and Mayor.

“It doesn’t affect this council, the decision was made that it wouldn’t come into effect until the new council, whoever’s elected after the 17th of October.” says Walt Cobb, Mayor of Williams Lake.

“Anybody that’s re-elected now, will get the new salary, but its for the new people.”

- Advertisement -

One of the aims for the increase in pay is make it so younger elected officials feel compensated for when they need to take time off work.

The Mayor’s salary will be going up $10,231, bringing it to $63,588, while each Councillors salary will go up by $4,716, making it $22,964.