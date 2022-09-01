Listen Live

Williams Lake Had The Most Heat In The Cariboo For The Month Of August

By Pat Matthews
Photo-P Matthews MyCaribooNow staff

It certainly was an August to remember weather-wise, especially in one Cariboo community.

“It was a crazy summer again,” Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist with Environment Canada said, “Williams Lake had the hottest August ever, number one. It was 18.1 degrees celsius and it’s usually 15.1 so nearly 3 and a half degrees above average. Quesnel didn’t break the record but it did place second for the second hottest August.”

Lundquist noted that both cities were pretty close to the average for the month of August for precipitation.

Williams Lake was a little wetter than average and Quesnel a little drier.

Summer as a whole Lundquist said was the third hottest on record in Williams Lake.

