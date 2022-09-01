With Kids heading back to school, it’s important for both drivers and parents to be prepared.

ICBC released statistics for the Southern Interior (Includes the Cariboo), and different tips for drivers and parents, as they prepare for the school year.

“There’s a couple things that drivers can do. They can make sure the fact that they give themselves enough time to get where they’re going, if they’re dropping off their kids, make sure they drop them off at a designated drop Zone.” says Doug MacDonald, ICBC Road Safety Community Coordinator.

“Watch out for other people’s kids as well, those heading to school are going to be excited seeing their friends again, they may not be crossing a crosswalk.”

Parents and guardians also have equal responsibility when it comes to road and school safety. MacDonald added that parents should take the long weekend to plan a safe path for their kid(s) to get to school.

As for the statistics released, eight children are injured every year in school and playground zones in the Southern Interior.

For more information on the different ICBC tips, you can visit their website here.