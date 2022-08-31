The Williams Lake Fire Department will be looked after by former Fire Chief, Randy Isfeld, as the City looks for candidates to take over the role.

This comes as Fire Chief, Erick Peterson and Deputy Fire Chief, Joan Flaspohler announced their departure from the department.

The City is looking to start the hiring process in September, but still no target as to when someone will be chosen.

“We hope to start interviewing as soon as next week. Its going to be a bit of a process, because we just want to make sure we make the decision, and we don’t want to rush it. says Gary Muraca, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Williams Lake.

“We hope to have some sort of progress by the end of September.”

As for Interim Chief Isfeld, Muraca says he’ll bring a lot of knowledge, and is very passionate about the Fire Department. Isfeld was the Fire Chief for Williams Lake from 2008-2013.