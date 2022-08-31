Canadians will be able to call or text 9-8-8 when they are in need of immediate mental health crisis and suicide prevention intervention.

The number will come into effect across the country on November 30th, 2023.

Today, (Wednesday), the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced they would be adopting the number free of charge.

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty originally proposed the bill to bring a three-digit suicide hotline in November 2020.

The bill received unanimous support from the House of Commons.

“This approval and the implementation of a three-digit suicide prevention hotline will save lives and will remove a critical barrier facing way too many who are struggling with nowhere to turn,” Doherty said in a prepared statement.