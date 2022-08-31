Williams Lake City Council is on board with the Local Government Climate Action Program (LGCAP).

This comes during its discussion during council last night. The City looks to be a part of the program for the next three years, where $114,000 dollars will go towards the program, as well as an equivalent of 20 per cent of the provincial funding.

“Climate change is here, every one recognizes it, I don’t think you can sit on and have something on the side of your desk. says Scott Nelson, Williams Lake City Councillor.

“As a community, we’re all in, we believe in the positive change, and we wanna make sure that we focus on our policies that are going to backstop the offers that are taking place in climate change.”

Nelson went on to say that the community is up for a lot of positive changes, and that the government is gonna have a lot of grants, so we might as well be a part of the positive change.

The City has already been looking at projects to combat climate change, with talks of them at City Council.