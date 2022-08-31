Quesnel-Hydraulic Road has been re-opened to single lane alternating traffic.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirms that construction has been completed to allow traffic through the landslide zone, approximately 20 kilometres south of Quesnel.

The speed limit through this section is just 30 kilometres an hour.

The Ministry says this is an interim step as long-term options for the road continue to be explored.

The road was closed back in May of 2020 due to ongoing slide activity.

An alternate route via French Road is also available for through traffic.