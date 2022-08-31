Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsQuesnel-Hydraulic Road re-opens more than two years after slide
NewsQuesnel

Quesnel-Hydraulic Road re-opens more than two years after slide

By George Henderson
(Photo provided by Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure)

Quesnel-Hydraulic Road has been re-opened to single lane alternating traffic.

Quesnel-Hydraulic Road (Drive BC)

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirms that construction has been completed to allow traffic through the landslide zone, approximately 20 kilometres south of Quesnel.

The speed limit through this section is just 30 kilometres an hour.

The Ministry says this is an interim step as long-term options for the road continue to be explored.

- Advertisement -

The road was closed back in May of 2020 due to ongoing slide activity.

An alternate route via French Road is also available for through traffic.

 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    On Air