Clinton RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Chasm Road early Saturday morning at 2:45.

North District Corporal Madonna Saunderson said when police arrived they found a Subaru Impreza and a Chevy Trasverse fully engulfed in flames with one person trapped in the Subaru while the occupants of the Chevy were out of the vehicle.

“Through interviews, police have determined that the Subaru Impreza had crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the Chevy”, Saunderson said, “The driver of the Subaru was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two people in the Chevy succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision, while the others were taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators are working to determine the driving behavior of the Subaru leading up to the crash.