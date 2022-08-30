Wildfires are now under double digits in the Cariboo Fire Center.

Fire Information Officer Erin Bull said the majority of the 9 active incidents are less than 1 hectare in size.

She added that two are being held, four are under control, three are classified as out of control and those are located in remote areas and are being monitored.

“So there is one active fire in the Chilcotin Zone, four are in the Central Cariboo Zone, and four are in the 100 Mile House Zone and they are currently no active fires in the Quesnel Zone, “ Bull said.

- Advertisement -

Bull reminds the public as we head into the long weekend that hot and dry conditions are forecasted and although we are nearing the end of summer there still remains the risk of human-caused wildfires

“Campfires are allowed in the Cariboo Fire Center but they need to be enjoyed responsibly. So a campfire can be no larger than a half meter high by a half meter wide and must be attended to at all times, and any person lighting a campfire must have ready access to at least 8 liters of water and a hand tool, like a shovel. They also must construct a fire guard around their campfire,” Bull said.