It was announced today that Mayor Walt Cobb will be looking to get re-elected for Mayor on October 15th.

If re-elected, this would be Cobb’s third term as Mayor of Williams Lake, beginning back in 2014.

“I think over the years, the eight years that I’ve been Mayor, we’ve been able to create with all the adverse issues.” says Walt Cobb, Williams Lake Mayor

“We had the fires, the floods, covid, and everything else and I want to be there to make sure that our community is stable and secure for our residence.”

In an announcement released by Cobb, he said that he’s committed to continue the stability and social well-being to and for Williams Lake.

During Cobb’s time in leadership, he said that the City has been able to accomplish beneficial goals, with Council building a good relationship with staff, and the different levels of government. He added that they plan to expand on their common goals.

During the campaign period, Cobb will be releasing his goals for the upcoming term on his Facebook page. during that time, one topic will be picked, he will elaborate on the next steps, and what has already been done.