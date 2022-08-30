The Forest Enhancement Society of BC has funded 3 new community projects in the Cariboo Region to protect against the impacts of wildfire and climate change.

Through a provincial investment, the work includes reducing wildfire risk, while enhancing wildlife habitat, reduce greenhouse gas emissions from slash pile burning, and support forest recreation and ecological resiliency.

Eniyud Community Forest Ltd. Is receiving $1.5 million for fuel management treatments to reduce the wildfire risk from forests affected by mountain pine beetle near Horn Lake and along Tatlayoko Lake, a vital main access/egress route for local residents.

The City of Quesnel was given $529,000 for prescriptions and treatments to be conducted on specific sites identified for wildfire risk reduction in the Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

Treatments will include thinning, pruning, and debris cleanup while promoting fiber removal and utilization.

And ?Elhdaqox Developments Ltd, $500,000 for Wildfire risk reduction planning and treatments to reduce the wildfire risk to the Yunesit’in community and rehabilitate burned and beetle-affected stands that will create local employment opportunities.

Work has already begun and all projects are expected to be complete by March 2024.

The province said since 2016 the Forest Enhancement Society of BC has supported more than 260 projects and has reduced wildfire risk in 120 communities creating more than 2,100 full-time jobs.