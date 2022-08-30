Progress has been made in contract talks between the province and the BC General Employees Union.

The union, which includes around 520 members in the Cariboo, has even stood down job action as a show of good faith.

The two sides returned to the bargaining table late last week, and the union is reporting significant progress, so much so that more talks are planned for this week with an eye to possibly finalizing a tentative agreement.

The union’s overtime ban has ended-effective immediately-and preparations are also underway to stand down picket lines at BC Liquor Distribution Branch locations.

There are 289 BCGEU members in Williams Lake, 179 in Quesnel, and 52 in 100 Mile House.