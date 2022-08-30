Two men, charged in connection with a suspicious death in the Williams Lake area, are on trial for murder in Kamloops.

A Supreme Court trial for 24-year old Daine Stump and 32-year old Wyatt Boffa got underway yesterday (Monday) and is slated to run for approximately 6 weeks.

Madame Justice Alison Beames is hearing the case.

Stump and Boffa are both charged with first degree murder.

The charges are in connection with a suspicious death in the Deep Creek area in December of 2018.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence on Mountain House Road where they discovered the body of 43-year old Jamie Sellars Baldwin.