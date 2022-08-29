The number of students in BC in French Immersion has never been higher, but there hasn’t been a lot of change here in the Cariboo.

Canadian Parents for French say stats from the Ministry of Education show that 9.72% of students in BC are registered for french immersion this year, which is the highest proportion ever.

The total represents more than 53,000 students in the province.

There are 374 students registered in the Cariboo/Chilcotin School District this year, which of course includes Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

That is up slightly from 372 last year, 368 five years ago and from just 310 in 2011-2012.

The Quesnel School District has 190 students registered this year, which is down from 197 last year, and from 208 five years ago.

It is up from 179 ten years ago.