After 23 years as a firefighter, the former Deputy Chief of the Williams Lake Fire Department is turning her attention to politics.

Joan Flaspholer has announced that she will be seeking a councilor position in this fall’s Municipal Election.

She said she thinks we are at a really intricate time of trying to make Williams Lake progress in a really positive direction and she has a feeling at this point that we’ve been somewhat regressing in the last little bit.

“I feel with my experience, and 30 years almost of working with local government, I’ve seen so many different aspects, things that have been really positive for our community, and some things that have been really negative,” Flaspholer said, “and I want to make sure that none of the negative is happening anymore, but we’re actually becoming leaders of a community. I’m just really hoping that I can get on Council and that I can really help get Williams Lake in a place where everyone is proud of living here.”

Flashpoler added that we have to recognize that as generations change and as we change as individuals, we have to really have to start thinking outside of the box on how we can be better and how we can grow.

“We all move around so much more than we did 30, 40 years ago, and we understand atmospheres and communities that just feel great and I want Williams Lake to have that same feeling we’re we just feel great about being here.”

Flaspholer spent 27 years as a municipal employee and said that she is excited about the opportunity to run for Council this fall to make the City better.