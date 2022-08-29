Williams Lake Council could approve staff to submit documentation required to participate in the new Local Government Climate Action Program (LGCAP).

Joining the program would allow the City to demonstrate climate investment equivalent to 20 per cent of the provincial funding through current investments.

The program would provide stable funding to support the implementation of local climate actions that reduce emissions and prepare communities for the impacts of climate change.

The City of Williams Lake could receive $114,082 in annual LGCAP funding for 3 years, which was noted in a letter from the province.

During the Committee of the Whole meeting last week, the Committee recommended an all-in approach to meeting its climate action commitments. A poll of Council regarding the participation in the new LGCAP was also conducted.

For Williams Lake to be eligible for the first years funding, they would need to report on projects linked to objectives, demonstrate climate investment, and more.