The number of wildfires in the Cariboo have been fairly steady, as the number hasn’t really dipped or jumped by a large margin.

Currently there are 14 wildfires burning in the region, with a few new ones starting up over the last 24 hours. a total of six new wildfires, with all but one being contained to less than one hectare.

“Just for that three hectare fire in the Chilcotin zone, we do have today BCWS crews, contract crews on site.” says Alex Lane, Fire Information Officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“Those personnel are being supported by medics as well as two helicopters.”

As of right now, the fire danger rating across the Cariboo is very mixed. The Chilcotin is mainly high, with some pockets of moderate and extreme, with the other zones being a mix from low to high.

to see the number of wildfires and where they are, you can check out the BC Wildfire Dashboard here.