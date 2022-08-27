With a brand new 3-year deal in his pocket, and the ink barely dry, 100 Mile House Wranglers Coach and GM Dale Hladun is excited for the new season to start.

Hladun said he has four solid veterans returning that are going to be great leaders which is good because the rest of the squad is going to be much different than last year.

“There’s a lot more skill. A lot more speed than in the past, and a lot of youth. We’re allowed five 20-year-olds and we’ll have one. But the difference between this year and last year is we’ve got a strong Wrangler core coming back. Last season was tough not having any returning players.”

Some familiar faces coming back include the team Captain.

“Ethan Sanders, he’s a local, he grew up watching the Wranglers, he became our captain mid-way in the season last year and he did a great job trying to guide the guys. He’s been pretty hungry about getting this season started,” Hladun said.

There’s also the return of defenseman Tyler Lalikeas who in Hladun’s opinion was one of the top, if not the top defenseman in their division, Reid Stump who won the most sportsmanlike player in their division, and 20-year-old Jace Myers from Williams Lake.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers have 4 home exhibition games coming up next month at the South Cariboo Rec Center.

September 10th and 11th against Dawson Creek and September 17th and 18 with the North Okanagan Knights.