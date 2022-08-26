Those with Limited Entry Hunt moose authorizations are being asked by the Tsilhqot’in Nation to stay home.

The TNG said in release hunters that have been issued one from the province of BC to forgo their moose hunt in the Tsilhqot’in Territory and should consider the impacts of it on the local indigenous population.

Over the strong objections of the Tsilhqot’in Nation, they say the province has doubled, from 2021, the number of moose LEH authorizations issued in the Chilcotin Region.

The TNG said moose populations have plummeted in the Chilcotin, they were once abundant, but in recent years Tsilhqot’in hunters are reporting too few moose on the territory to feed their families and communities.

Chief Joe Alphonse said the province doesn’t have the same concerns as they have around protecting their moose population.

“If the Province isn’t going to help us, we have to step up and we’re going to be doing that. This hunting season we want to make sure that we get the word out before hunting season so that hunters have a chance to alter their plans if they can but we have to be fair on that front.”

Alphonse said a lot of the moose habitat hasn’t recovered from the 2017 wildfires, upwards of 80% of some of the areas have burnt and the large-scale impacts of wildfire have not been resolved.

“We have to take every action possible to keep our moose population from declining even further. Now is not the time for LEH hunters to come here. We need to protect our food sources to protect our families and communities,” Alphonse said.

Because they rely on the moose for a food source, Alphonse said the public may want to double check before they come into the Cariboo if they plan on hunting as they will be deactivating roads.

The Tsilhqot’in Nation said BC’s decision to increase the LEH in Tsilhqot’in territory means that there will be less moose for their people to exercise their Aboriginal rights to hunt.