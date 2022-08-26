Thunder Mountain Speedway will be having a race taking place later today (August 26th).

This comes as the City of Williams Lake did patch work on the track last week. Now, the races can continue with its Friday Under The Lights Night. Qualifiers will begin at 6:00pm, and racing starting at 7:00pm.

Staying on the topic of racing, the Quesnel Goldpan Speedway will be hosting a race on Saturday. Qualifiers will begin at 4:00pm, with the race starting at 5:00pm.

The Williams Lake First Nation are hosting a block party today.

- Advertisement -

The block party is open to everyone, and is being held at the WLFN baseball diamond. The event started at 11:00am, and will go until 7:00pm.

The South Cariboo Garlic Festival will be taking place in Lac La Hache after its two year hiatus due to covid.

The event will have various vendors, entertainment, and food to try. The garlic festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the festival, you can find their website here.