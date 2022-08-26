Williams Lake and 100 Mile House are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said a trough is coming through parts of the Cariboo that’s giving some instability to the region.

“There could be lots of lightning, in addition to that there could be downpours of up to 25 millimeters, small hail is possible and also winds gusts up to 70 kilometers an hour.”

Sekhon added that the risk of severe thunderstorms could carry on into the evening.

- Advertisement -

Going from one extreme to another, Sekhon noted a record was set yesterday (August 25) for a daytime high in one Cariboo community.

Williams Lake was 29.5 breaking the previous record of 28.1 set back in 1996.