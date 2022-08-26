It was revealed yesterday (August 25th) that the report on the prolific offender investigation, would be delayed until mid September.

The issue revolving around prolific offenders across the province has only been growing, with communities like Williams Lake, looking to the Province for support.

“Well it’s not a surprise. They had contacted me, and I had quite a long discussion with the people that are putting the report together.” says Williams Lake Mayor, Walt Cobb.

“His indication was that the information they were gathering was way more extensive then what they ever thought it was, and I think that’s probably not a bad thing to have an extension and get the full report.”

Cobb added that all he can see coming from the report is recommendations on what they see are possibilities of fixing some of the problems.

He also noted that if the issue had of been dealt with when they first started talking about it, it may not have gotten as bad.

For more information on the delay, you can visit the BC government website here.