Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional District Waiting For Test Results From Their Lac La Hache...
News100 Mile HouseQuesnelWilliams Lake

Cariboo Regional District Waiting For Test Results From Their Lac La Hache Water System

By Pat Matthews
Photo-Pixabay

The boil water advisory continues to be in effect for residents on the CRD’s Lac La Hache water system.

Last Friday the Cariboo Regional District issued it after recent samples showed the presence of Coliform.

As a precaution, the system was disinfected, flushed, and then tested earlier this week.

The CRD is currently awaiting the results of those required tests.

- Advertisement -

Coliform is a bacteria that can cause an upset stomach, vomiting, fever, or diarrhea.

Children and the elderly are more at risk from this bacteria.

The boil water advisory includes several precautionary steps for customers.

These include using purchased bottled water or boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, dishwashing, preparing food, and making ice.

The advisory will remain in effect until the Cariboo Regional District and Interior Health are confident the water is safe.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    On Air