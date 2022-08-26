The boil water advisory continues to be in effect for residents on the CRD’s Lac La Hache water system.

Last Friday the Cariboo Regional District issued it after recent samples showed the presence of Coliform.

As a precaution, the system was disinfected, flushed, and then tested earlier this week.

The CRD is currently awaiting the results of those required tests.

Coliform is a bacteria that can cause an upset stomach, vomiting, fever, or diarrhea.

Children and the elderly are more at risk from this bacteria.

The boil water advisory includes several precautionary steps for customers.

These include using purchased bottled water or boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, dishwashing, preparing food, and making ice.

The advisory will remain in effect until the Cariboo Regional District and Interior Health are confident the water is safe.