(With files by Will Peters-MyPGNow)

The provincial investigation into prolific offenders is going to need more time, according to the Ministry of Public Safety.

“An overwhelming number of people have reached out to the experts to share their experiences and provide recommendations on prolific offenders, including about highly visible crime in downtown cores and unprovoked, violent stranger attacks.” the Ministry said in a news release. “The challenges underlying these issues are complex, requiring thoughtful analysis and creative solutions.”

The investigation is being made by policing and criminal justice expert Doug LePard, and mental health and criminal justice expert Amanda Butler.

The report’s executive summary was originally supposed to be completed on September 2nd, it has now been pushed back to “mid September.”

