BC Wildfire Crews are responding to 15 wildfires in the region today, after the 31 fires yesterday.

Currently, most of the wildfires are in the Central Cariboo zone, with ten, the Quesnel zone has three, and the 100 Mile Zone has two fires. The Chilcotin zone doesn’t have any fires.

The largest fire in the Cariboo is the Meadow Lake FSR, and is currently under control at around 35 hectares.

“For today, we do have a number of contract crews out their, as well as some BCWS personnel.” says Erin Bull, Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“As that fire is under control, they are focusing on direct attack, and just putting water onto the fire essentially.”

Bull added that all other recent starts in the last few days have remained as spot fires, which are less than 0.01 hectares.

To see where the wildfires are, you can check out the BC Wildfire Dashboard here.