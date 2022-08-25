Yesterday afternoon (August 24) just after 2 Williams Lake RCMP was contacted after a report of a single vehicle collision on Highway 20 near Chimney Valley Road west of the City.

BC RCMP Media Relations Officer, Sergeant Chris Manseau said when police arrived on the scene they located a blue pickup truck that appeared to have gone off-road right, coming to rest after striking a Hydro Pole.

“BC Highway Patrol members along with Wiliams Lake RCMP immediately attended,” Manseau said, “Through investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was occupied solely by a female driver who was declared deceased on scene.”

Police said investigators are still trying to determine the cause of this collision, but at this time no criminality is suspected.

“The vehicle has been seized as part of the investigation and will be mechanically inspected in an effort to determine the cause,” Manseau said.

BC Ambulance, Williams Lake Fire Department, Search and Rescue, and BC Hydro also attended the collision scene to assist.

Anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or witnessed a blue 1995 Ford F-150 pickup prior to this collision is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.